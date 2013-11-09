(Updated: CORRECTED: Rohach passing yards)

Texas Christian 21,Iowa State 17: Trevone Boykin scored on a 1-yard run - his third touchdown of the game - with 38seconds left as the visiting Horned Frogs snapped a three-game losing streak.

Boykin scored onfirst-half runs of 18 and 3 yards while finishing with only 29 yards on five carries. CaseyPachall was 20-for-36 for 245 yards and two interceptions in his third gameback from a broken arm for Texas Christian (4-6, 2-5 Big 12).

Aaron Wimberly was held to 28 yards rushing on 18 carries forIowa State (1-8, 0-6) after missing the previous two weeks with a sorehamstring. Redshirt freshman Grant Rohach struggled again, finishing 18-of-39 for 148 yards after getting the starting nod over Sam Richardson.

TCU opened the game with Boykin’s first score in the firstquarter following a Horned Frogs’ recovery of a fumbled punt at the Iowa State23. The Cyclones tied it 2:16 into the second quarter on Richardson‘s15-yard touchdown run before Boykin put TCU back on top 14-7 with his burstinto the end zone midway through the second quarter.

DeVondrick Nealy opened the second half for Iowa State bytorching TCU for a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Cyclones wentahead 17-14 with 1:33 left in the third quarter on Cole Netten’s 35-yardfield goal. Iowa State’s defense stiffened in the second half, with TCU’s firstfive possessions ending in punts and a Jeremiah George interception before theHorned Frogs drove 58 yards in 10 plays on their final possession to win it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: HornedFrogs WR Brandon Carter had six catches for a season-high 93 yards. ... WR E.J.Bibbs had seven catches for 63 yards for the Cyclones. ...TCU won for the first time in four conference road games this season to improve to 17-4 in its last 21 conference road games.