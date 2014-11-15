Preview: TCU at Kansas

Fifth-ranked TCU will be looking to tack on style points when it visits Kansas in Big 12 play on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff poll and would be more inclined to stay among the top four with a convincing win over Kansas. The Jayhawks defeated Iowa State last week to snap a five-game losing streak as interim coach Clint Bowen continues to make a run at landing the permanent gig.

Kansas rolled up 514 yards of total offense in the 34-14 win over the Cyclones but will certainly find moving the ball against TCU to be a harder task. The Horned Frogs, who are tied for second nationally in takeaways with 27, are 8-1 for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. TCU is in a three-way tie for first in the Big 12 with Baylor and Kansas State.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: TCU –28.5

ABOUT TCU (8-1, 5-1 Big 12): Quarterback Trevone Boykin is a multi-purpose threat and is five touchdown passes away from breaking the school single-season mark set by Andy Dalton (27 in 2010). Boykin has passed for 2,691 yards while rushing for 546 and seven scores and his favorite target is receiver Josh Doctson, who has 42 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, free safety Chris Hackett (team-best five interceptions) and strong-side linebacker Paul Dawson (team-leading 95 tackles, including 13 for losses to go with three interceptions) lead a unit filled with solid players.

ABOUT KANSAS (3-6, 1-5): Quarterback Michael Cummings (1,160 yards, five touchdowns) is improving and passed for 278 yards in the victory over Iowa State. “He’s a leader in the huddle and he’s a guy that has a presence about him that gives you confidence,” Bowen told reporters. “When he goes on the field, Mike is one of those guys that just makes you believe he’s going to get it done.” Middle linebacker Ben Heeney (101 tackles) is the standout of the defense while linebacker Michael Reynolds has racked up 12.5 tackles for losses.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU holds an 18-8-4 series edge over Kansas, including two wins since being admitted to the Big 12.

2. WR Nigel King had 101 yards against Iowa State for the Jayhawks’ first 100-yard receiving day of the season.

3. The Horned Frogs have scored 30 or more points in 11 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: TCU 59, Kansas 14