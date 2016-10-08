Preview: TCU at Kansas

TCU isn't part of the playoff conversation like the past two seasons, but the Horned Frogs are still gunning for the Big 12 title as they enter Saturday's road contest at Kansas. TCU is on the wrong side of the tracks in that pursuit as well after dropping a 52-46 shootout to Oklahoma last Saturday.

The Horned Frogs lost just three games over the past two seasons but this year's 3-2 start had led to coach Gary Patterson selling to his squad that a conference crown is still attainable. "The Big 12 race is still wide open," senior defensive end Josh Carraway said. "If we run the table, I think the chances are still out there to win the Big 12 title." TCU has been moving the ball well through the air behind junior quarterback Kenny Hill (449 yards, career-best five touchdowns versus the Sooners) while the Jayhawks allowed 548 passing yards and eight touchdowns in a 55-19 loss to Texas Tech on Sept. 29. Kansas has been rotating quarterbacks during games, but coach David Beaty announced that sophomore Ryan Willis will make his first start of the season over junior Montell Cozart.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: TCU -29

ABOUT TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12): Hill has topped 400 passing yards in three of his first five games at the school and has passed for 1,936 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Kyle Hicks has a team-best 375 rushing yards and a team-leading 26 receptions, while junior-college transfer Taj Williams (24 catches for 488 yards and four touchdowns) had the fourth-best receiving-yardage outing in Horned Frogs' history with 210 yards against Oklahoma. TCU's shaky defense has allowed more than 40 points on three occasions this season despite receiving stellar play from sophomore outside linebacker Ty Summers (team-best 52 tackles).

ABOUT KANSAS (1-3, 0-1): Willis has completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 374 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and Beaty said he has been more efficient in recent games than Cozart (62.6 percent for 581 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions). Sophomore receiver Steven Sims Jr. has performed well with 17 receptions for a team-best 312 yards and five touchdowns, but the running game has struggled with senior Ke'aun Kinner (179 yards) being the most productive back. Sophomore defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. has a team-best four sacks and senior safety Fish Smithson has a team-leading two interceptions for a unit that has allowed 135 total points over its last three contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU holds a 20-8-4 series edge after recording a 23-17 victory in last season's meeting.

2. Jayhawks junior OLB Joe Dineen Jr. (leg) is a game-time decision -- and has 16 tackles, three for losses -- after missing the previous contest against Texas Tech.

3. The Horned Frogs have struggled to stop opponents on third downs -- ranking in a tie for 98th nationally at 43.5 percent.

PREDICTION: TCU 40, Kansas 19