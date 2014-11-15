No. 5 TCU 34, Kansas 30: Trevone Boykin passed for 330 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Horned Frogs slipped by the pesky Jayhawks in Big 12 play.

Aaron Green rushed for 115 of his 128 yards in the second half and scored two touchdowns as TCU (9-1, 6-1) won its fifth consecutive game despite being without running back B.J. Catalon (shoulder) for the second straight game. Cameron Echols-Luper returned a punt for a score to put the Horned Frogs in the lead for good.

Michael Cummings passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6), which has lost six of its last seven games. Jimmay Mundine (seven receptions, 137 yards) and Nigel King (five for 128) both caught touchdown passes for the Jayhawks.

TCU trailed by three late in the third quarter when Echols-Luper fielded the punt and navigated his way to a 69-yard touchdown that gave the Horned Frogs a 31-27 advantage. Jaden Oberkrom booted a 25-yard field goal early in the final stanza and the Jayhawks were back within four when Horned Frogs safety Clint Hackett intercepted Cummings with 3:26 remaining to help seal it.

Kansas held a 13-10 halftime lead and then increased the margin to 10 on Cummings’ 1-yard run with 12:02 left in the third quarter. Green scored two third-quarter touchdowns – with King scoring on a 78-yard reception between the two runs – as the Horned Frogs pulled within 27-24 late in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hackett has an interception in four consecutive games and six for the season. … King has compiled back-to-back 100-yard receiving games while Mundine’s was his first of the campaign. … TCU has scored 30 or more points in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country.