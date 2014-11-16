EditorsNote: Changes TCU ranking to No. 4

No. 4 TCU holds off Kansas

LAWRENCE -- Pressure associated with the College Football Playoff afflicted TCU on Saturday.

Or was it a spirited upset bid by longtime Big 12 also-ran Kansas?

Probably a little bit of both as the No. 4 Horned Frogs nipped the Jayhawks 34-30 before a sparse crowd in nippy Memorial Stadium.

“There wasn’t any style points here other than the fact we fought back and won the game,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said.

TCU moved into the No. 4 position in the College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday following a 41-20 rout of Kansas State. The Frogs (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) then appeared to feel the pressure from that coveted playoff positioning before holding off the pesky Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6).

The victory, which featured a 330-yard passing performance by junior quarterback Trevone Boykin, boosted TCU into sole possession of first place in the Big 12. Baylor and Kansas State each sit 5-1, and each was idle on Saturday.

No doubt the Bears, who were rated No. 7 in the latest CFP poll, were smiling as they watched the near-upset of TCU unfold. Particularly since Baylor beat TCU 61-58 on Oct. 11.

Still, the Frogs were altogether concerned how the narrow outcome over Kansas might play with the committee. In fact, in the final minutes they ran out the clock deep in Kansas territory, rather than tack on style points.

“We’re not too worried about it,” Boykin said. “It’s not up to us. It’s up to the committee.”

Related Coverage Preview: TCU at Kansas

Three consecutive three-and-outs from the TCU defense in the third quarter launched the comeback. Those stops came after Kansas struck for a touchdown in one play, a 78-yard pass from junior quarterback Michael Cummings to junior receiver Nigel King for a 27-17 lead with 8:27 left in the third quarter.

Although Boykin and the TCU offense started so slowly that the Frogs trailed 13-10 at halftime, the junior quarterback was sharp in the second half. He looked every bit like a Heisman Trophy candidate, completing 26 of 36 passes, though he did throw one interception and was spared a pick-six when the Jayhawks were penalized for 12 men on the field.

Junior running back Aaron Green also was instrumental, adding 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground after TCU generated just 24 yards rushing in the first half.

Playing inspired football on Senior Day for interim coach Clint Bowen, the Jayhawks posted 418 total yards as Cummings continually hit receivers in the seams of the TCU defense. He passed for a career-best 332 yards, the most yardage for a Kansas passer since Todd Reesing in 2009.

Senior tight end Jimmay Mundine had seven receptions for 137 yards, while King added 128 yards on five receptions.

Kansas was coming off its only Big 12 win, a 34-14 romp over Iowa State at home.

“We’ve sent a message to our kids for weeks now that they’re Big 12 players too and they belong in this conference,” said Bowen, who took over after Charlie Weis was fired following the Jayhawks’ fourth game. “We never set limitations on ourselves, and this is the way we expect our players to play every game.”

Bowen was even serenaded by the student section, which yelled “Bowen, Bowen, Bowen” near the end of the game.

“I didn’t hear it,” he said. “I wish it was for the players.”

After losing the lead, the Jayhawks were in position to tie the game after claiming a fumble recovery at the TCU 10-yard line with 9:07 left.

Senior linebacker Victor Simmons made the recovery after senior nose tackle Tedarian Johnson forced freshman Trevorris Johnson, the Frogs’ fourth-string tailback, to cough up the ball.

The Jayhawks did not get the ball into the end zone, however, leaving sophomore Matthew Wyman to boot a 23-yard field goal to trim the margin to 34-30 with 7:42 left.

After getting into Kansas territory but stalling, the Frogs relied on their defense to salvage the win.

Junior punter Ethan Perry pinned the Jayhawks on their own 11. Kansas then got one first down before TCU junior safety Chris Hackett intercepted an overthrow by Cummings. Hackett returned the pick to the Kansas 23 and the outcome was sealed.

Kansas used 12 minutes and ran 31 plays to produce touchdowns on its first two possessions while establishing a 13-10 halftime lead.

Of 12 first-half opportunities on third and fourth down, the Jayhawks converted seven, while controlling the football for almost two-thirds of the half.

TCU recorded its only first-half TD by driving 67 yards in seven plays on its first series. Boykin connected on a 27-yard scoring strike to sophomore wide receiver Ty Slanina and went 5-for-6 on the drive.

The Jayhawks quickly responded, however. A penalty for roughing-the-kicker prolonged the drive, then Kansas faked a field goal as holder T.J. Millweard, a backup quarterback, rolled to his left and completed a 10-yard pass to Trent Smiley to move the chains. The Jayhawks scored four plays later on a 2-yard rush by Corey Avery, but the extra-point attempt was blocked.

Kansas gained a 13-7 lead with a 13-yard pass from Cummings to Mundine with 12:02 left in the half. The strike capped an 89-yard march. Cummings completed four passes for 59 yards and added two rushes for 26 yards on the drive.

TCU was actually fortunate the halftime deficit was not worse.

A pick-six by the Jayhawks’ JaCorey Shepherd was nullified because a 12th defender did not get off the field in time. Also, a 16-yard pass appeared to give Kansas a first down at the TCU 20 late in the half, but the catch was overturned and the drive stalled.

A 24-yard field goal by the Frogs’ Jaden Oberkrom with 3:41 left in the half drew TCU within 13-10 and marked its first score in 23 minutes, 45 seconds.

NOTES: Although snow was forecasted, light showers resulted in no accumulation, with a 32-degree temperature at kickoff. Still, the crowd at Memorial Stadium appeared to be far less than the announced attendance of 30,889. ... The only other time TCU trailed at halftime this season was in its last road game, at West Virginia. The Horned Frogs needed a last-second field goal to pull out that 31-30 win. ... Junior RB D‘Andre Mann returned for Kansas after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury. Mann was used as a third back behind senior Tony Pierson and freshman Corey Avery. ... Kansas has not defeated a top-five opponent at home since beating second-ranked Oklahoma in 1984