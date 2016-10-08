Hatfield's FG lifts TCU past Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Junior kicker Brandon Hatfield booted a 34-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining Saturday and TCU nipped Kansas 24-23 in Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs 4-2, 2-1 Big 12) used eight plays to gain 59 yards and put Hatfield in position for the game-winning kick, handing the Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2) their 14th consecutive Big 12 defeat.

TCU junior quarterback Kenny Hill completed 17 of 32 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown, but threw three interceptions. Junior running back Kyle Hicks rushed for 104 yards on 18 carries.

Senior defensive end Josh Carraway collected a game-high three sacks, including two on the Jayhawks' final drive, when they settled for a 54-yard field goal attempt.

The kick by Kansas senior kicker Matthew Wyman sailed wide, his third missed field goal attempt of the fourth quarter. Wyman's other fourth-quarter misses were from 37 and 41 yards.

Kansas overcame four turnovers to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 28-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Ryan Willis.

Willis threw three first-half interceptions. In his first start of the season after injuries forced him into the lineup as a freshman last year, Willis completed 31 of 45 passes for 348 yards.

Sophomore Steven Sims had nine catches for 101 yards for Kansas, while junior LaQuvionte Gonzalez added eight receptions for 131 yards.

The Kansas defense was most impressive, forcing four turnovers and recording five three-and-outs. Senior cornerback Brandon Stewart snagged two interceptions.

The tight game was not a complete surprise. Although TCU won against Kansas for the fifth time in as many meetings since the Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012, they came in with an average winning margin of 8.5 points against the Jayhawks.

Kansas jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a one-yard plunge by sophomore running back Taylor Martin. The nine-play drive followed a fumble recovery by senior defensive end Damani Mosby after a strip by sophomore defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

The lead was the first for the Jayhawks in four games this season against FBS opponents.

The turnover was one of two forced by Kansas in the first half. The Jayhawks also generated three three-and-outs.

The Kansas offense, however, could not secure the ball. It committed four first-half turnovers, including a fumble by Willis at the TCU three-yard-line, which was recovered by TCU junior defensive end Chris Bradley.

Hicks carried for a touchdown on the next play, enabling the Frogs to forge a 7-7 tie with 9:59 left in the half.

TCU tacked on a go-ahead score with its only sustained drive of the half, a 64-yard march in six plays capped by an 18-yard run by Hill with 1:31 left.

That gave TCU a 14-10 halftime margin after Kansas regained the lead with a 50-yard field goal by Matthew Wyman.