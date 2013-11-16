Preview: Texas Christian at Kansas State

Kansas State will host Texas Christian on Saturday, hoping to extend its three-game win streak in Big 12 play. The all-time series between the Wildcats and Horned Frogs is knotted up at 3-3, with Kansas State winning last season’s meeting 23-10. Both teams will be looking to inch closer to bowl eligibility with a win.

The Wildcats poured it on last week against then-No. 23 Texas Tech, rushing for five touchdowns en route to a 49-26 win and the 175th career victory of head coach Bill Snyder. The Horned Frogs also came away with a win last week at Iowa State, snapping a three-game losing streak after Trevone Boykin scored the game-winner on a 1-yard run with 38 seconds remaining. Boykin, who rushed for three scores against the Cyclones, is the only player in the nation this season with a 100-yard rushing game, 100-yard receiving game and 200-yard passing game.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN. LINE: Kansas State -10.5.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (4-6, 2-5 Big 12): The Horned Frogs had a rough going against the top dogs of the Big 12 during their three-game losing streak, including an overtime loss to West Virginia that saw them erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force extra time. Thankfully, the return of Casey Pachall under center has provided the offense with the spark it lacked in his absence. With Pachall progressing in his first three games back since his injury, the Horned Frogs have benefited in the usage of Boykin, whose role has gone from primarily a quarterback to an offensive weapon for head coach Gary Patterson.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-4, 3-3 Big 12): After losing three straight midseason, the Wildcats have regained focus with dominant wins in their past three contests thanks to the efforts of a renewed John Hubert. The senior running back has rushed for 438 yards in his last four games after posting 268 in his first five. Jake Waters and Daniel Sams, who have combined for 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, will need to be mindful of a Texas Christian defense that leads the Big 12 in sacks (28) and interceptions (17).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pachall needs one more touchdown pass to tie Sammy Baugh (40) for third on Texas Christian’s career list. He also needs 100 yards passing to reach 5,000 in his career.

2. Texas Christian has the nation’s fourth-best road record since 2009 at 21-5.

3. Kansas State is 4-1 when scoring first.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 28, Texas Christian 17