Kansas State 33, Texas Christian 31: Jack Cantele kicked a 41-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to lift the Wildcats over the visiting Horned Frogs.

Jake Waters and Daniel Sams rotated under center to help Kansas State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) win its fourth consecutive game in conference play, with Waters throwing for two scores and Sams rushing for another. Tyler Lockett (seven catches, 120 yards) and Tramaine Thompson had receiving touchdowns of 74 and 79 yards, respectively.

The two-man rotation of Casey Pachall and Trevone Boykin at quarterback was just as successful for Texas Christian (4-7, 2-6), as both threw for one score while Boykin ran for another. B.J. Catalon rushed for 71 yards and a TD for the Horned Frogs, who have dropped four of their last five games.

Boykin had a 1-yard scoring pass and a 7-yard TD run as Texas Christian exploded for 21 points in the third quarter to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and take a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter. Jaden Oberkrom kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal with 2:13 remaining in the game to give the Horned Frogs a 31-30 lead, but the resilient Wildcats drove down the field to set up Cantele’s game-winner.

Blake Slaughter intercepted Pachall at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter and the Wildcats capitalized with two scoring drives following the turnover. Catalon scored from 15 yards out in the second quarter to get the Horned Frogs on the board and Cantele kicked a 31-yard field goal just before the break to give Kansas State a 17-7 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State’s Ty Zimmerman injured his ankle in the first quarter and returned to the sidelines on crutches. ... Pachall tied Sammy Baugh for third on the Horned Frogs’ list for career touchdown passes (40) . ... Thompson’s 79-yard score in the third quarter is Kansas State’s longest pass play since 2005.