Preview: TCU at Minnesota

Second-ranked TCU is aiming for a spot in the national championship game and begins its journey with a visit to Minnesota on Thursday. The Horned Frogs garnered the highest preseason ranking in school history after going 12-1 last season and narrowly missing a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin is billed as one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners after a huge season throwing (3,901 yards, 33 touchdowns) and running (707 yards, eight TDs) in 2014. The Horned Frogs are again explosive after ranking second in scoring offense (46.5) and tied for fifth in total offense (533) last season. Minnesota has posted back-to-back eight-win seasons under coach Jerry Kill and hasn’t won eight or more in three straight years since recording six straight such seasons from 1900-05. The Golden Gophers committed five turnovers in a 30-7 loss at TCU last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: TCU –14.

ABOUT TCU (2014: 12-1, 8-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have scored 30 or more points in 15 consecutive games and Boykin has his favorite target back in Josh Doctson, who set single-season school marks for receiving yardage (1,018) and touchdown receptions (11) while his 65-catch season was one shy of the school mark reached by Josh Boyce in 2012. Running back Aaron Green rushed for 922 yards and nine touchdowns in a part-time role as a junior and he figures to see a hefty increase in carries (129 in 2014) and production. The defense lost several key players from a unit that forced 40 turnovers (26 interceptions, 14 fumbles) and is led by free safety Derrick Kindred (four interceptions last season) and defensive tackle Davion Pierson (20 career tackles for losses).

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2014: 8-5, 5-3 Big Ten): Junior quarterback Mitch Leidner has started 16 career games and offensive coaches are hoping he’s ready to take an upward turn after an inconsistent 2014 in which he passed for 1,798 yards and 11 touchdowns while being picked off eight times. Replacing David Cobb’s 1,626 rushing yards from 2014 will be a chore and senior Rodrick Williams (707 career rushing yards) will get the first crack. A solid defense features strong cornerbacks in Briean Boddy-Calhoun (five interceptions in 2014) and Eric Murray (one interception) and the front is led by defensive end Theiren Cockran (12.5 career sacks).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have split two previous meetings with the Golden Gophers posting a 9-7 victory in 1974.

2. DT Scott Ekpe (knee) is back after suffering a season-ending injury in Minnesota’s 2014 opener.

3. The Horned Frogs set an NCAA record last season by holding opponents to minus-9 punt-return yards for the season.

PREDICTION: TCU 45, Minnesota 13