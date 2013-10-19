Preview: Texas Christian at Oklahoma State

Well rested following its second bye in four weeks, Oklahoma State looks to push its home winning streak to seven games on Saturday against Texas Christian. The 17th-ranked Cowboys have not played since a 33-29 win over Kansas State on Oct. 5 – a game in which Oklahoma State rallied late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys hope to avoid no such drama against a Horned Frogs squad that, due to a scheduling quirk, visits Stillwater for a second straight season.

Last season, Oklahoma State fell behind 14-0 against TCU before posting 36 straight points en route to a comfortable victory. Thanks in part to that performance, the Cowboys are averaging 45.5 points during their six-game home winning streak. However, Oklahoma State’s offense may not find as much success this weekend, as TCU has not allowed more than 20 points in any game since its season-opening loss to LSU.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma State -7

ABOUT TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12): Prior to their 20-17 loss at Oklahoma on Oct. 5, the Horned Frogs had won five straight road games against top 25 opponents. That said, TCU is coming off a sloppy performance against Kansas in which the team committed five turnovers in a 27-17 victory. In that game, Trevone Boykin rushed for a touchdown and threw for another – a 75-yard strike to David Porter – while the Frogs added 207 yards on the ground.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-1, 1-1): Cowboys coach Mike Gundy is making sure his team does not look past the .500 Horned Frogs, noting that “I don’t think their record exemplifies the type of team they are. … We definitely have our work cut out for us.” Gundy knows he can rely on his team’s rushing defense (3.16 yards per attempt and only three TDs allowed). And of course J.W. Walsh has been a constant for OSU, leading the team in passing (1,209 yards, nine TDs) and rushing (265 yards, three TDs) this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Under Gundy, the Cowboys are 17-0 when they don’t commit a turnover.

2. TCU has scored only 44 first-half points in its six games this season.

3. Oklahoma State has won 20 straight games against unranked teams.

PREDICTION: TCU 24, Oklahoma State 19