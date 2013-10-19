No. 17 Oklahoma State 24, Texas Christian 10: Josh Stewart returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown and added 141 receiving yards as Oklahoma State overcame a sloppy effort in a 24-10 victory over visiting Texas Christian.

The offensive struggles by the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) led to the first-half benching of quarterback J.W. Walsh, who was replaced by the equally ineffective Clint Chelf. Combined, Walsh and Chelf were 19-of-43 for 293 yards with three interceptions, while the Oklahoma State rushing attack managed a total of 95 yards on 35 attempts.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, though, Stewart stepped up with a season-high 10 receptions and also surpassed his previous season best of 127 yards. With his strong effort against TCU, the junior wideout also passed current Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant for sixth place on Oklahoma State’s all-time receptions list.

Three of the Cowboys’ first four possessions ended in interceptions – two by Walsh and one by Chelf – but Stewart provided a first-quarter spark with the longest punt return for a score in school history. The second quarter also featured some ugly offense, but an interception by Cowboys safety Daytawion Lowe set up Oklahoma State deep in TCU territory, and Desmond Roland plunged in from 3 yards out for a 17-0 lead.

The Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) got on the board with a third-quarter field goal before Waymon James’ 14-yard run made it 17-10 with 7:39 remaining in the fourth. But on the Cowboys’ next possession, Stewart made a sensational 27-yard reception at the 7, setting up Rennie Childs’ TD run on the next play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State K Ben Grogan made a 28-yard field goal but also missed two short ones – from 31 and 32 yards – on consecutive second-quarter possessions. … Horned Frogs QB Trevone Boykin threw three interceptions and finished 17-of-35 for 188 yards. … Both teams finished with four turnovers and nine penalties.