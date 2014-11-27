Preview: TCU at Texas

Fifth-ranked TCU and host Texas roll into their Thanksgiving Day meeting on win streaks. While the Longhorns are playing well and already bowl-eligible, the Horned Frogs have bigger goals in their sights. TCU is in striking distance of a College Football Playoff berth and can claim at least a share of its first Big 12 Conference title with two more wins.

“You don’t get very many chances to win championships,” TCU coach Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last week. “I know our fan base would love to be in the playoffs, and so would we. But for us, right now, the best way to do that is to win a conference title.” Trevone Boykin leads a TCU offense - ranked second nationally in points scored at 45.9 - that is the nation’s most improved. Texas has been solid defensively during its three-game win streak, allowing a combined 36 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: TCU -6.5

ABOUT TCU (9-1, 6-1): The Horned Frogs’ improvement in total yards (plus-196.8) and points (plus-20.8) lead the nation and are on pace to set a Big 12 record while the offense can also set school marks for points, first downs, passing yards and total offense in a single season. Boykin (3,021 passing yards, 24 touchdowns; 548 rushing yards, seven scores) ranks third nationally in total offense. Josh Doctson leads TCU, winner of five straight, with 43 catches for 693 yards and seven TDs and Kolby Listenbee has 33 catches for 606 yards and three scores.

ABOUT TEXAS (6-5, 5-3): Tyrone Swoopes has grown into a solid leader of the Texas offense, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,152 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Running backs Malcolm Brown and Johnathan Gray have combined for 1,281 yards and 13 scores while John Harris (59 catches for 976 yards and seven TDs) and Jaxon Shipley (58 catches, 571 yards, one score) lead the receiving corps. The Longhorn defense - led by linebacker Jordan Hicks’ 136 tackles - has allowed just 5-of-30 third-down conversions in the past two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU has a takeaway in 22 straight games - the country’s third-longest active streak - and has recorded at least one interception and one sack in a nation‘s-best 12 straight games.

2. Texas has allowed only nine passing touchdowns this season and one during the past four games.

3. The semifinal list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award - given to the best offensive player that played high school, junior college or college football in Texas - includes Boykin and Doctson, but no Longhorns.

PREDICTION: TCU 33, Texas 20