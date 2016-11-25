Preview: TCU at Texas

Three down seasons in a row are not what anyone involved in Texas football expects, and it's reportedly costing coach Charlie Strong his job. The Longhorns will try to send their coach out on a high note when they host TCU in the season finale on Friday.

Multiple reports emerged on Sunday that Strong was about to be fired by Texas following a shocking 24-21 overtime loss to a Kansas team that had dropped 19 straight Big 12 contests. "I don't really think so," Strong told reporters, when asked if he believed a decision about his future had been made. "I'd like not to think it has, because I've been told they would make the decision after the TCU game. I don't believe it has been done." The Horned Frogs, who need to win one of their final two games to become bowl eligible, are coming to the end of a disappointing season as well and followed the high of a 62-22 win over Baylor with the worst home loss of coach Gary Patterson's 17-year career - 31-6 to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "It's a lot more than bowl eligible," Patterson told reporters. "You get per diem, you get bowl gifts, you stay at school for a month, you eat better. There's a lot of things that go along with going to a bowl game. Going to a bowl game is about a way of life. It's not just about going to a bowl game. It's a way of life."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas -3

ABOUT TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12): The Horned Frogs nearly fell victim to Kansas on Oct. 8 but squeezed out a 24-23 win despite three interceptions from quarterback Kenny Hill. The junior transfer owns four touchdown passes and seven interceptions in the last five games and was picked off twice in Saturday's loss. Running back Kyle Hicks enjoyed the best game of his career with 192 yards and five touchdowns in the Nov. 5 win at Baylor but was flat along with the rest of his team coming out of the bye week and managed 47 yards on 25 carries Saturday.

ABOUT TEXAS (5-6, 3-5): Running back D'Onta Foreman did his best to keep Strong employed and ran for 250 yards against Kansas to record his 12th straight game with at least 100 rushing yards, breaking Earl Campbell's school record of 11 in a row. Strong coaxed impressive performances out of the offense in wins over Notre Dame, Baylor and Texas Tech, but six turnovers doomed the Longhorns in Saturday's loss and the defense struggled to hold up its end for most of the season. Texas ranks 97th out of 128 FBS teams in total defense, allowing an average of 444.7 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU senior S Denzel Johnson recorded a career-high 15 tackles on Saturday.

2. Foreman (1,863 yards) moved into third place on the Longhorns' single-season list, needing 31 yards to pass Ricky Williams' 1997 season for second and 262 to break Williams' 1998 school record of 2,124.

3. The Horned Frogs won the last two meetings by a combined 98-17.

PREDICTION: TCU 35, Texas 30