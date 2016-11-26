TCU hammers Texas in possible finale for Strong

AUSTIN, Texas -- Kenny Hill ran for two touchdowns, the second a nifty 41-yarder, and threw for 150 yards as TCU beat mistake-prone and distracted Texas 31-9 on Friday in Big 12 Conference play at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Touchdown runs of 5 yards by Tavares Johnson and 70 yards by Darius Anderson within a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds early in the fourth quarter cemented the win for TCU.

Related Coverage Preview: TCU at Texas

The Horned Frogs (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) became bowl eligible with a home game remaining on Dec. 3 versus Kansas State.

Texas ends its tumultuous season at 5-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play, marking the first time since 1934-36 that the Longhorns have had three consecutive losing campaigns.

It likely also spells the end of the Charlie Strong era at Texas.

Strong is 16-21 in his three seasons as the Longhorns' coach. Multiple reports earlier this week said that university officials had already decided to fire Strong but that he might be able to save his job with a decisive win against TCU.

Hill, who battled leg cramps in the second half, had touchdown runs of 4 yards on the Horned Frogs' first possession and 41 yards midway through the third quarter. Anderson led TCU with 106 yards on just three carries while Hill added 78 yards on 13 carries.

FBS leading rusher D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards on 31 carries for the Longhorns, racking up his 13th straight 100-yard-plus rushing game to become the first Texas running back, and just the second in school history, to rush for more than 2,000 yards (Ricky Williams, 1998).

Texas' nine points -- attained by a 21-yard field goal by Trent Domingue and field goals of 24 and 31 yards by backup Mitchell Becker -- were a season low. Foreman was denied on a fourth-and-1 dive at the goal line by the TCU defense in the second quarter.