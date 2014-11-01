Preview: Texas Christian at West Virginia

West Virginia is flying under the radar among Big 12 contenders and will get a chance to make a big statement on Saturday when it hosts Texas Christian. The 10th-ranked Horned Frogs put up 82 points in a win over Texas Tech last week and are one of the most dangerous teams in the country on the offensive side of the ball. The 22nd-ranked Mountaineers are winners of four straight and picked up big wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State the last two weeks.

TCU’s huge performance proved impressive to the folks that matter most – the college football playoff committee, which ranked the Horned Frogs No. 7. West Virginia performed better in the committee’s eyes as well and landed at No. 20 in the first rankings on Tuesday. “I admire not only (Mountaineers coach Dana) Holgorsen and his team, but the West Virginia crowd,” TCU coach Gary Patterson told reporters. “Just like here in Texas, they make football very important; they’re passionate about the team and what they do.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: TCU -5

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (6-1, 3-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs are the top-ranked team in the Big 12 according to the playoff committee and will need to avoid looking ahead to next week, when they host Kansas State. TCU’s lone loss came at Baylor 61-58 on Oct. 11, and its average of 50.4 points leads the nation. Quarterback Trevone Boykin was the recipient of several National Player of the Week awards after passing for 433 yards and seven touchdowns against Texas Tech and has gone over 400 yards in each of the last two contests while improving his season totals to 21 TDs and three interceptions.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-2, 4-1): The Mountaineers have their own strong quarterback in Clint Trickett and are setting their sights on the Big 12 title as well. West Virginia’s only two losses came against then-top five teams Alabama and Oklahoma, and the Mountaineers held the high-powered offenses of Baylor and Oklahoma State well below their season averages the last two weeks. Freshman safety Dravon Henry grabbed two interceptions last week – returning one for a TD – and will be a big part of the defensive game plan against Boykin and company.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia and TCU battled into overtime in each of the last two seasons, with the road team winning each time.

2. The Horned Frogs are leaving the state of Texas for the first time this season.

3. Mountaineers WR Kevin White is third in the nation with an average of 130.9 receiving yards.

PREDICTION: Texas Christian 48, West Virginia 38