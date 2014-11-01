Texas Christian 31, West Virginia 30

No. 10 Texas Christian 31, No. 22 West Virginia 30: Jaden Oberkrom converted a 37-yard field goal as time expired to lift the visiting Horned Frogs to a comeback win over the Mountaineers.

B.J. Catalon ran for 105 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns for TCU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12), which recovered from a 13-0 deficit to keep alive its Big 12 title and national playoff hopes. Trevone Boykin went 12-of-30 for 166 yards and a TD while adding a rushing score as the Horned Frogs won their third straight contest.

Clint Trickett completed 15-of-26 passes for 162 yards with one TD and two interceptions for West Virginia (6-3, 4-2), which could not manage a first down on any of its final three drives. Dreamius Smith ran for 70 yards and a score while Mario Alford hauled in a TD catch for the Mountaineers.

Catalon made Trickett pay for an interception with a 23-yard TD burst late in the third quarter, but a field goal restored West Virginia’s two-score lead at 30-21 with 14:56 left. Catalon ran for a 6-yard score 7 1/2 minutes later to chop the deficit to 30-28, and Boykin’s 40-yard pass to Kolby Listenbee on the final drive put TCU in position for Oberkrom’s winning kick.

Trickett and Alford connected on a 23-yard score on the game’s opening drive and the Mountaineers tacked on a pair of field goals before the Horned Frogs got on the board with Boykin’s 47-yard hookup to Deante’ Gray. Boykin turned a West Virginia fumble into a 2-yard TD run with 9:27 left in the third to give TCU its first lead at 14-13, but Smith capped the ensuing possession with a 5-yard TD run and Terrell Chestnut scooped up a fumble and rumbled 35 yards on the next play from scrimmage to swell the Mountaineers’ advantage to 27-14.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU was held to seven points in the first half after going for 24 or more before the break in each of its first seven games. … The Horned Frogs forced three turnovers and a pair of punts in second quarter but had three drives end in West Virginia territory without scoring. … West Virginia WR Kevin White was held to three catches for 28 yards while being covered primarily by TCU DB Kevin White.