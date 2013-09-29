(Updated: Higgins’ receiving yards from 155 to 156. CHANGED game referenced in second graf. CHANGED Colorado State total yards from 604 to 591. CHANGED Bibbs total games from five to four in third graf. CHANGED Bibbs’ final touchdown from 35 to 34.)

Colorado State 59, Texas-El Paso 42: Garrett Grayson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another while sophomore Kapri Bibbs rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the host Rams blew a 21-point lead before pulling away to record their highest point total in nearly 16 years.

Rashard Higgins, who had six catches for 156 yards, and Kivon Cartwright caught two touchdown passes apiece for the Rams (2-3), who scored their most points since a 63-0 victory over Hawaii on Oct. 4, 1997. Grayson finished 17-of-28 for 313 yards as Colorado State amassed 591 total yards.

Bibbs, who totaled 213 yards and three touchdowns in his first four career games, scored in the second quarter before ripping off TD runs of 37 and 34 yards in the fourth. Wide receiver Joe Hansley threw a TD pass for the Rams, who were coming off a 31-6 loss at No. 1 Alabama.

Jameill Showers tossed a career-high five touchdown passes and was 26-of-43 for 365 yards while adding a rushing score for the Miners (1-3), who fell to 9-31 in their last 40 road games. Jordan Leslie caught three passes for 130 yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 48 yards during Texas-El Paso’s third-quarter comeback.

Colorado State scored 21 straight points - capped by Hansley’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Cartwright - to take a 28-7 halftime lead before Showers’ 1-yard run tied it with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Rams countered with 24 consecutive points as Grayson’s 1-yard run with 8:10 remaining put them ahead 52-28.