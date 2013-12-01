Middle Tennessee 48, Texas-El Paso 17: Logan Kilgore threw for a season-high 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blue Raiders used a fast start to roll over the visiting Miners in Conference USA play.

Jeremiah Bryson gained a career-best 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (8-4, 6-2), which closed out the regular season with its fifth straight win. Kyle Griswould had five catches for 101 yards as Kilgore’s primary receiver and Marcus Henry and Tavarres Jefferson each snagged touchdown passes for the Blue Raiders, who finished with 629 total yards.

Nathan Jeffery totaled a season-high 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns for UTEP (2-10, 1-7), which fell for the ninth time in its last 10 games. Jeffery accounted for nearly half of the offense for the Miners, who finished with 299 total yards.

Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter with Kilgore’s 21-yard strike to Henry and Shane Tucker’s 1-yard scoring rumble sandwiching a 21-yard field goal from Cody Clark. Bryson added a 10-yard rushing touchdown to open the second and after Jeffery got UTEP on the board with a 3-yard scoring dash, Kilgore hit Jefferson from 25 yards out and Clark tacked on another field goal for a 34-7 halftime lead.

Bryson added his second scoring run of the day early in the third to open up a 41-7 lead before Jeffery found the end zone again for the Miners and Jay Mattox added a 41-yard field goal. Jordan Parker added a 36-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter before the teams wandered through a scoreless fourth with the outcome already well in hand.