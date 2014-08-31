Texas El Paso 31, New Mexico 24: Aaron Jones capped a spectacular 237-yard rushing performance by scoring his third touchdown with 2:18 to play to lift the visiting Miners in the season opener for both schools.

Jameill Showers threw for 116 yards and a touchdown while LaQuintus Dowell set up the winning score by recovering a fumble at the 6-yard line with just over three minutes to play as UTEP (1-0) avenged a season-opening loss to New Mexico (0-1) a year ago.

Lobos quarterback Cole Gautsche rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns to rally his team from a 17-point halftime deficit. Teriyon Gipson added 71 yards and a TD on 13 carries as New Mexico piled up 410 yards on the ground.

Jones capped a 75-yard drive on the game’s opening possession with a 12-yard scoring rush, but Gautsche answered with a 68-yard TD run four minutes later before the Miners took charge. Showers connected on a 48-yard scoring strike to Jarrad Shaw and Jones followed a 23-yard field goal by Jay Mattox with a 73-yard dash to paydirt for a 24-7 halftime advantage.

The Lobos rallied with scoring drives of 83 and 92 yards in the third quarter, with Gibson running in from 13 yards out and Gautsche racing 51 yards to cut the deficit to 24-21 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. New Mexico finally pulled even on a 35-yard field goal by Zack Rogers with 8:10 to play.