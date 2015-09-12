Preview: UTEP at Texas Tech

Texas Tech, known for its high-scoring passing attacks since the coaching tenure of Mike Leach, will focus on plugging some big holes on defense when its hosts UTEP on Saturday. The Red Raiders were their usual prolific offensive selves in an opening 59-45 victory over FCS power Sam Houston State but surrendered an eye-popping 671 yards to the Bearkats.

Needless to say, that kind of defense isn’t going to fly once Texas Tech begins Big 12 Conference play against the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma and TCU. “When you give up that many yards and that many points to a team you’re supposed to be a lot better than, I‘m not going to defend anybody,” Red Raiders defensive coordinator David Gibbs told reporters. “Nobody played good. It’s unacceptable.” Texas Tech won at UTEP, 30-26, last year but allowed 277 yards rushing, including 147 by Aaron Jones. The junior got the current this off to a good start with 70 yards on 15 carries in a season-opening 48-13 loss at Arkansas last Saturday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net LINE: Texas Tech -21

ABOUT UTEP (0-1): The Miners go from playing against the power-running game of Arkansas to the wide-open air attack of Texas Tech, which had 437 passing yards in its opening win over Sam Houston State. “Going from Arkansas to Texas Tech is like going from a tank to a Ferrari, they are totally opposite teams,” UTEP coach Sean Kugler told reporters. “They use the pass to set up the run, it’s opposite.” That looks like it could be a big problem for a Miners secondary that started three freshmen at Arkansas and allowed 308 passing yards.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (1-0): Although the defense left a lot to be desired, the Red Raiders did eclipse the 50-point mark for the first time since the 2013 season when they did it twice against Stephen F. Austin (61) and Kansas (54). Sophomore QB Patrick Mahomes II was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week after completing 33-of-53 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for a career-high 48 yards on five carries. Mahomes benefits from a veteran offensive line led by senior left tackle Le‘Raven Clark (6-6, 316) that returns four of five starters from a unit that allowed just 13 sacks a year ago and none in the opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mahomes has thrown for 300 or more yards and four or more touchdowns in four consecutive games.

2. Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury was still unsure as of Wednesday whether senior DE Pete Robertson, who had a Big 12-best 12 sacks a year ago, would play against UTEP after missing the opener due to “an internal team matter.”

3. Texas Tech leads the all-time series with UTEP, 15-6-1, and has won the last six in a row.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 62, UTEP 28