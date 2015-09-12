Texas Tech 69, UTEP 20

Texas Tech gained 674 yards of total offense and both of its quarterbacks - Patrick Mahomes and Davis Webb – each rushed for two touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 69-20 rout of visiting UTEP in a non-conference game Saturday in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders (2-0) were led most of the game by Mahomes, a sophomore who also passed for four touchdowns. He finished 18-of-33 for 361 yards and didn’t throw an interception.

Webb, a junior, finsihed 5-of-9 for 84 yards.

It did not take long for Texas Tech to establish itself against UTEP (0-2) - a school the Red Raiders have beaten seven straight times - as Mahomes connected with Jakeem Grant for a 60-yard touchdown pass only 1:03 into the game.

Mahomes also had TD passes of 46 yards to Justin Stockton, 35 yards to Reginald Davis and 34 yards to Devin Lauderdale.

DeAndre Washington provided balance to the Texas Tech offense by rushing for 138 yards on only 12 carries, for an average of 11.2 yards per attempt. He scored on a 51-yard run.

UTEP had nothing to show for its time-of-possession edge of 40:15 to 19:45. Two fumbles resulted in scores for Texas Tech.

Aaron Jones led UTEP with 139 yards on 17 carries with one of the runs a 91-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that helped cut the lead to 17-14.

Mahomes rushed for touchdowns and completed a scoring pass in the quarter to extend Texas Tech’s lead to 38-17 by halftime.

Texas Tech has started 2-0 for the 11th consecutive season. The Red Raiders have won 28 of their last 29 non-conference home games.