Western Kentucky 35, UTEP 27
#Intel
November 9, 2014 / 1:02 AM / 3 years ago

Western Kentucky 35, UTEP 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Western Kentucky 35, UTEP 27:Brandon Doughty threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns as the hostHilltoppers rallied in the fourth quarter for the Conference USA win.Doughty was 23-of-34 and threw apair of second-half touchdowns as Western Kentucky (4-5, 2-4) scored21 straight points over the last 17 minutes of the game. Joel Germanhad three catches for 92 yards and a score, while Leon Allen hadeight receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Bell had 18 carries for 68yards and a touchdown for UTEP (5-4, 3-2), which outgained WesternKentucky 236-64 on the ground. Jameill Showers was 9-of-22 for 158yards and an interception, while Ian Hamilton had a pair of catchesfor 91 yards.

UTEP came out quick, recoveringfrom Doughty’s 50-yard scoring hookup with German with a 92-yardkickoff return for a touchdown by Autrey Golden, then adding Bell‘s1-yard touchdown to take a 17-7 lead after one quarter. The Minersupped the lead to 13 on Jay Mattox’s 29-yard field goal midwaythrough the second, but Allen scored from 2 yards out to cut theHilltoppers’ deficit to six by halftime.

Nathan Jeffery pushed the leadback to 13 with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third, but WesternKentucky went 75 yards in seven plays in just 1:57, capped by WillieMcNeal’s 7-yard touchdown reception to make it 27-21 heading to thefourth. Wonderful Terry returned an interception 90 yards to put theHilltoppers back on top early in the fourth, and Allen’s 10-yardtouchdown reception competed the scoring with 7:41 to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
