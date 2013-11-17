(Updated: CHANGED Arkansas State rushing yards to 328 in Para 2)

Arkansas State 38, Texas State 21: Michael Gordon rushed for a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns and the Red Wolves held the visiting Bobcats scoreless in the second half to extend their winning streak to three games.

Adam Kennedy completed 14-of-18 passes for 96 yards and added 78 more on the ground for Arkansas State (6-4, 4-1 Sun Belt), which rushed for 328 yards and became bowl-eligible for the third straight season. Gordon has scored seven touchdowns over the past two games for the Red Wolves, who outscored Texas State 17-0 in the second half.

Texas State quarterback Tyler Jones was 16-of-27 for 204 yards and threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Terrence Franks and seven yards to Ryan Carden. Robert Lowe had 86 yards on 14 carries for the Bobcats (6-4, 2-3), who saw their three-game win streak come to an end.

Arkansas State tied the game at 21 when Kennedy closed the first half with an 8-yard scoring pass to J.D. McKissic and the Red Wolves pulled ahead soon after the break on Gordon’s 16-yard touchdown run. After the Bobcats went three-and-out on their next possession, the Red Wolves drove 82 yards and scored on David Oku’s 1-yard run.

Texas State, which entered the game ranked first in the Sun Belt in rushing defense, allowed 199 yards on the ground in the first half. The Bobcats were 4-of-14 on third-down conversions against Arkansas State, which won its ninth straight game in the month of November.