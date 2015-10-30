Georgia Southern 37, Texas State 13

Georgia Southern running back Matt Breida rushed for 205 yards and scored on two long touchdown runs, leading the Eagles to a 37-13 win over Texas State on Thursday in Statesboro, Ga.

Georgia Southern jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead, with Breida scoring on runs of 48 and 37 yards. The junior finished with 23 carries and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Running back Wesley Fields added a touchdown run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 21-6 for Georgia Southern (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt), which bounced back from last week’s loss to Appalachian State and became bowl-eligible.

The Bobcats (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) trimmed the deficit to 21-13 on a touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Jones to wide receiver Jafus Gaines midway through the third quarter. However, Georgia Southern answered with two field goals from kicker Younghoe Koo and sealed the win with a touchdown run by running back LA Ramsby early in the fourth quarter. Fields set up Ramsby’s touchdown with a 64-yard run and finished with 158 yards on just nine carries.

The Eagles, who lead the FBS in rushing, racked up 503 yards on the ground. Texas State had 213 total yards.