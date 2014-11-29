Texas State 54, Georgia State 31: Tyler Jones passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores as the visiting Bobcats scored 34 unanswered points.

Jones completed 26-of-32 passes for 267 yards for Texas State (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt), which finished with 607 yards of total offense. Robert Lowe rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries and caught a touchdown pass, and Terrence Franks added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Nick Arbuckle threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 32-of-46 passing for Georgia State (1-11, 0-8), which lost its 11th in a row. Robert Davis, Lynquez Blair, Glenn Smith and Todd Boyd each caught a touchdown pass.

The Panthers got a 21-yard field goal from Wil Lutz on their opening drive, but Will Johnson’s 28-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter evened the score. Texas State blew it open from there, getting a 13-yard touchdown run from Jones, a 9-yard scoring pass from Jones to Lowe and Jones’ 14-yard TD pass to C.J. Best for a 27-3 halftime lead.

Jones capped the opening drive of the second half with a 15-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 31, and after Arbuckle found Davis on the first play of the ensuing possession for a 75-yard touchdown, Johnson added field goals of 36 and 31 yards later in the third quarter. Franks scored on a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Arbuckle hit Blair (6 yards) Smith (39 yards) and Boyd (6 yards) on scoring plays.