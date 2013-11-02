FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas State 37, Idaho 21
November 3, 2013

Texas State 37, Idaho 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas State 37, Idaho 21: Tyler Jones passed for a career-high 228 yards and tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Bobcats past the host Vandals in a nonconference affair.

Robert Lowe rushed for two touchdowns as Texas State (6-3) won its third straight game. Terrence Franks and Isaiah Battle made scoring receptions for the Bobcats.

James Baker rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals (1-8). Taylor Davis passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns as Idaho lost its fourth consecutive contest.

Lowe’s second touchdown run, a 9-yard jaunt early in the second quarter, gave Texas State a 14-7 lead. Baker’s 7-yard run pulled the Vandals within 17-14 with 3:48 left in the half before the Bobcats scored the next 20 points.

Battle caught a 4-yard pass from Jones for a 23-14 halftime edge and Texas State pulled away on Tim Gay’s 20-yard scoring run and Franks’ 67-yard TD reception.

