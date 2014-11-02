(Updated: INSERTS New Mexico State’s conference record in Para 3)

Texas State 37, New Mexico State 29: Tyler Jones threw for 143 yards and a touchdown and ran for a team-high 82 yards as the visiting Bobcats held off the Aggies.

Robert Lowe ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns while Terrence Franks had 64 yards and scored once on the ground and once on special teams for Texas State (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt), which won despite being outgained by a 639-430 margin. Lawrence White had a key TD catch in the second half to help the Bobcats fend off a comeback attempt.

Tyler Rogers went 36-for-52 for a career-high 404 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions to lead New Mexico State (2-7, 1-4), which hurt its cause with 11 penalties and two turnovers. Freshman Larry Rose III amassed a personal-best 181 yards on 24 carries and reached the end zone on a 13-yard run midway through the third to pull the Aggies within 30-21.

Jones answered with an 11-play drive capped by a 23-yard score to White to make it 37-21 with 2:52 left in the third. Rogers hit Teldrick Morgan for a 21-yard TD and converted the two-point try to get the hosts within eight with 2:35 left before the defense forced a quick punt, but the final drive stalled on the Texas State 36.

After Rogers found Jerrel Brown for an 86-yard TD less than five minutes into the contest, Lowe scored back-to-back TDs to give the Bobcats a 17-7 lead after one quarter. Franks scored from 14 yards out with 9:39 to go in the third before blocking a punt moments later, recovering the loose ball and running it in for a score to make it 30-14.