Preview: Miami (Ohio) at Iowa

Iowa begins its quest to match the first unbeaten regular season in program history when the Hawkeyes host Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon. No. 15 Iowa returns many of the key performers from a team that lost by three to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship game, including senior quarterback C.J. Beathard and senior All-American defensive back Desmond King.

Coach Kirk Ferentz takes on the job of trying to recapture the spirit of the 2015 Hawkeyes and told reporters, “That’s a heck of a challenge for this year’s team to, A, have the kind of leadership we had last year at the top end of the team, and then also handle the daily challenges the way last year’s team did it.” Beathard threw for 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season while King led the Big Ten and was second in the nation with eight interceptions to win the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. Iowa looks to win its 15th season opener in the last 16 years and extend its overall home winning streak to eight games. Miami has potential to snap a string of five consecutive losing seasons with 16 starters back.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Iowa –27.5

ABOUT MIAMI (2015: 3-9): The RedHawks return 10 starters on offense, including four linemen that should help sophomore quarterback Billy Bahl progress. Bahl completed just 44.8 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and 13 interceptions but has senior Rokeem Williams (33 catches, 543 yards) and junior Sam Martin (29, 542) back among an experienced receiving group. Sophomore Alonzo Smith (498 rushing yards) leads the ground game and senior defensive end JT Jones (10 sacks) keys the defense.

ABOUT IOWA (2015: 12-2): Beathard is 13-0 in the regular season as a starter in his career after recording at least 200 yards passing in five of his last six games and will have an experienced offensive line in front of him. Senior LeShun Daniels Jr. (646 yards) and junior Akrum Wadley (496) combined for 15 touchdowns on the ground in 2015 and senior Matt VandeBerg (65 catches, 703 yards, four TDs) leads the receiving corps. King keys a capable defense along with junior linebacker Josey Jewell, who led the Hawkeyes with 126 tackles last year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Daniels is expected to be the first Iowa running back to start in back-to-back season openers since Albert Young in 2006-07.

2. The Hawkeyes have beaten Miami in all three previous meetings, including a 21-3 win in the last encounter in 2003.

3. The RedHawks were picked fifth among six teams in the MAC’s East Division in the preseason media poll.

PREDICTION: Iowa 48, Miami 17