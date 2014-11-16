FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Alabama 24, Texas State 20
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

South Alabama 24, Texas State 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 26 to 28 in graph 4)

South Alabama 24, Texas State 20: Terrance Timmons rushed for 74 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, and the host Jaguars’ defense forced an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play to hold off the Bobcats.

Hunter Vaughn was 20-of-28 for 182 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and caught a TD pass for South Alabama (6-4, 5-3 Sun Belt), which overcame four turnovers - three in the first half - to become bowl-eligible. Danny Woodson recorded a TD reception to help the Jaguars snap a two-game losing streak.

Texas State’s Tyler Jones was 25-of-42 for 300 yards and a touchdown, but his pass into a crowded end zone on second-and-goal from the 4 fell incomplete as time expired. Robert Lowe rushed for 76 yards and a score for the Bobcats (5-5, 3-3), who had their three-game road winning streak snapped.

South Alabama reached into its bag of tricks when Vaughn threw a lateral pass to backup quarterback Jake Howton, whose return toss to Vaughn resulted in a 28-yard touchdown with 10:07 left in the second quarter to trim the Texas State lead to 10-7. The Bobcats restored their 10-point advantage when Jones hit a wide-open Lawrence White in stride for a 46-yard touchdown with 4:17 to play in the first half before Aleem Sunanon’s 46-yard field goal made it 17-10 at the break.

The Jaguars went 75 yards on the opening possession of the second half, with Vaughn’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Woodson tying the score, and Timmons’ 8-yard scoring run with 12:18 remaining giving South Alabama its first lead at 24-17. After David Mims intercepted Vaughn and returned it 46 yards to the Jaguars 25-yard line, the South Alabama defense stiffened and held Texas State to a 31-yard field goal by Will Johnson with 4:21 left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.