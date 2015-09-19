Preview: Texas Tech at Arkansas

Arkansas is coming off an ugly loss, but the Razorbacks have little time to get their act together. Texas Tech and its high-powered offense visit Fayetteville on Saturday looking to improve to 3-0 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

The Razorbacks topped UTEP 48-13 in their opener before stumbling to a 16-12 loss against Toledo in Little Rock last weekend. Texas Tech, meanwhile, pasted UTEP 69-20 last time out and has put up 128 points in its first two games of 2015. The Red Raiders are eying revenge after suffering a 49-28 home defeat against the Razorbacks a season ago. “I’m pretty sure after how they played us last year, they have a certain level of confidence,” Texas Tech running back DeAndre Washington told the media this week. “So regardless of how they played last week, I’m pretty sure they’re feeling pretty confident about (facing) us.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Arkansas -11.5

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-0): The Red Raiders’ dynamic offense is led by Patrick Mahomes (786 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, two rushing scores). Washington leads the squad with 212 yards on the ground and is complemented by a receiving unit that features five players who already have caught a touchdown pass of at least 35 yards. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that 11 of the team’s 16 scoring drives this season have lasted less than two minutes, including five that have taken less than one minute.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-1): Razorbacks running back Alex Collins ran for a career-high 212 yards in last year’s meeting with Texas Tech, although he is seeking a bounce-back effort after totaling 54 yards on 20 attempts versus Toledo. Brandon Allen has surpassed 300 yards passing in each of the season’s first two weeks - only eight other FBS quarterbacks can make that claim - although he also threw his first interception since Nov. 1 in the loss to the Rockets. Arkansas’ defense appears to be as consistent as it was in 2014, as the team has given up 29 points over two games after finishing in the top 10 nationally last season in total (323.4) and scoring defense (19.2 ppg).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arkansas has won six straight games against Big 12 opponents.

2. Since the start of the 2013 season, the Razorbacks have allowed a total of 22 sacks, including none this season.

3. Texas Tech has outscored its opponents 34-0 in the third quarter this year.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 33, Texas Tech 31