Texas Tech 35, Arkansas 24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II completed 26 of 30 passes for 243 yards and the Red Raiders moved the ball at will in a 35-24 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

With the score tied 21-21 at the half, the Red Raiders (3-0) took the lead for good on a 2-yard run from Mahomes with 10:31 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas (1-2) pulled within 28-24 on a 22-yard field goal from Cole Hedlund in the third, but the Red Raiders responded with a 22-yard scoring run from running back Justin Stockton to make it 35-24.

Arkansas had a touchdown called back on an offensive pass interference call on the ensuing drive and went on to miss a 37-yard field goal attempt.

Texas Tech outgained Arkansas 493-424 in total offense.

Receiver Reginald Davis caught five passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

Senior quarterback Brandon Allen was 16 of 21 for 196 yards and running back Alex Collins rushed for 170 yards on 28 carries for Arkansas.

Texas Tech needed just 7:25 to score their three first-half touchdowns, including drives of 2:39, 2:45 and 26 seconds.

The Red Raiders took the early momentum, forcing the Razorbacks to go three-and-out and then opening a 7-0 lead on an eight-play, 77-yard drive.

A 1-yard run from Collins capped a seven-play, 60-yard Arkansas drive that tied the score at 7 with 3:06 left in the first quarter.

Texas Tech regained the lead at 14-7 on a 1-yard keeper from Mahomes. Arkansas responded with a 12-play, 81-yard drive completed when Allen connected with tight end Hunter Henry on a 7-yard score with 8:18 left in the half.

Less than 30 seconds later, running back Jakeem Grant gave Texas Tech the lead once again when he found wide receiver Reginald Davis wide open for a 72-yard score with 7:52 left in the half.