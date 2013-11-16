Preview: Texas Tech vs. Baylo

No. 4 Baylor looks to remain unbeaten when it faces Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Tex. that aptly is dubbed the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Shootout. Baylor enters the contest with a school-record 12-game winning streak dating back to last season. Each team has won two games in the neutral-site series, but Baylor has won the last two high-scoring affairs, 66-42 in 2011 and 52-45 in 2012.

The Red Raiders, who have lost three straight after a 7-0 start, are averaging 37.8 points and 530.5 yards per game. But those numbers pale in comparison to Baylor, which leads the nation in scoring (61.0) and total offense (686.0) and has scored 70 or more points in a game an incredible four times. “You turn on the tape, and every time it flashes the scoreboard, it’s always 63-7 or 70-14,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Baylor -27

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (7-3, 4-3 Big 12): The Red Raiders are coming off a 49-26 loss to Kansas State, and Kingsbury isn’t sure who will be his starting quarterback against the Bears. Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb, both freshmen, each have started five games. “We’ll get them both reps and see how it goes this week and then trot one of them out there,” Kingsbury said.

ABOUT BAYLOR (8-0, 5-0): There’s no debate on who will start at quarterback for the Bears. Bryce Petty leads the nation in passing efficiency (210.6) and yards per completion (19.68) and has started popping up on some Heisman Trophy lists. But the Bears also can run the ball, as they’re averaging 255 yards on the ground, and will be going up against a Texas Tech defense that surrendered 291 yards rushing in last week’s loss to Kansas State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor WR Tevin Reese sustained a wrist injury in the team’s Nov. 7 win over Oklahoma that will keep him out until at least the bowl game.

2. Petty’s current 201.64 passer efficiency rating is on pace to break the NCAA record set by current Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson (191.78) in 2011 with Wisconsin.

3. Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro leads the Big 12 in receptions per game and has had nine consecutive games with at least eight catches.

PREDICTION: Baylor 66, Texas Tech 35