No. 4 Baylor 63, Texas Tech 34: Bryce Petty passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bears rallied from an early 20-7 first quarter deficit to win handily over the Red Raiders in a Big 12 Conference game dubbed the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Shootout at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

Shock Linwood rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown while Levi Norwood caught seven passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a punt 58 yards for another score for Baylor (9-0, 6-0). Devin Chafin added 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Antwan Goodley also topped the 100-yard receiving mark with four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown as the Bears rolled up 673 yards in total offense.

Baker Mayfield completed 28-of-51 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns and tight end Jace Amaro caught two touchdowns for Texas Tech (7-4, 4-4), which dropped its fourth straight game. Eric Ward, Jakeem Grant and Reginald Davis also caught touchdown passes for the Red Raiders, who entered the game No. 1 in the nation in passing with an average of 408 yards and finished with 457 total yards, including 320 through the air.

Texas Tech started strongly and looked like it might pull off the upset, scoring on its first three possessions including a 6-yard pass from backup quarterback Kenny Williams to Amaro to start things, followed by two more TD passes by Mayfield, a 20-yarder to Amaro and a 5-yarder to Ward. But Baylor didn’t flinch, storming back to a 35-27 halftime lead thanks to Petty touchdown passes for 40 and 58 yards to Norwood, a 31-yarder to Goodley to go along with a 3-yard touchdown run by Chaffin and Norwood’s 58-yard punt return.

Baylor took control by scoring the first two touchdowns of the third quarter, a 6-yard run by Petty and a 47-yarder by Chaffin, to make it 49-27. After Mayfield connected with Davis for a 19-yard TD, Petty added a 1-yard run and Linwood concluded the night’s scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor has now scored 35 or more points in the first half of four of its six Big 12 games. ... Texas Tech’s 14-0 first quarter lead marked the largest lead of the season over the Bears, topping a seven-point advantage (7-0) that Buffalo had in an eventual 70-13 Baylor win. ... The 20 first quarter points by the Red Raiders matched the season total allowed by Baylor which entered the game leading the FBS in first quarter scoring margin, 167-20, including four shutouts.