Preview: Texas Tech at Iowa State

The frustration has bubbled over for Iowa State and head coach Paul Rhoads as his team endures a dismal season. The Cyclones may have their best remaining chance to salvage something of the campaign when they host Texas Tech in a matchup of Big 12 bottom-feeders on Saturday. “I’ll tell them I‘m frustrated as hell,” Rhoads told reporters this week when asked what he would say to the fans who have watched his team claim last place alone following three straight losses.

The anger over an injury-riddled and inconsistent season reached a new level following a 34-14 loss two Saturdays ago at Kansas in a matchup of teams who were winless in conference play at the time. Texas Tech was able to defeat the Jayhawks on Oct. 18 for its lone Big 12 victory, but has been outscored 158-70 in three consecutive losses since. Red Raiders’ coach Kliff Kingsbury has yet to name a starter after backup Patrick Mahomes shined in a 42-30 loss to Oklahoma last week while starter Davis Webb continued to nurse an ankle injury.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN. LINE: Iowa State -1.5

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-7, 1-6 Big 12): The Red Raiders are ranked 119th in FBS in total defense (503.6 yards) and 123rd in scoring defense (41.6), only ahead of doormats SMU and Georgia State. To make matters worse, the program is embroiled in an awkward controversy over the possible leaking of their defensive signals by former defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt, who resigned Sept. 18. On the other side of the football, Mahomes threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions against the Sooners and Webb had 415 yards and three scores in a 42-35 win over the Cyclones last season at home.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-7, 0-6): In an effort to finish strong and perhaps avoid a winless Big 12 slate, the Cyclones have used their bye last week as a fresh start. “I see a kind of change in our team, honestly,” quarterback Sam Richardson told the Ames Tribune. “We want to finish the season the way that we should.” Richardson sat out the loss to Kansas with a shoulder issue but is expected to return to the starting role, needing just 62 yards to eclipse 2,000 for the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Red Raiders RB DeAndre Washington needs 148 rushing yards to become the first Texas Tech player with 1,000 in a season since 1998.

2. Richardson has thrown 13 touchdown passes against three picks over his last six games.

3. The Red Raiders own a 9-3 series advantage.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 33