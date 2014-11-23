Texas Tech 34, Iowa State 31

Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 31: Freshman Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns in his third career start as the visiting Red Raiders kept the Cyclones winless in Big 12 play.

DeAndre Washington ran for a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown and added 51 receiving yards and another score for Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6), which improved to 10-3 all-time in the series. Devin Lauderdale turned both of his receptions into touchdowns as the Red Raiders finished with 600 total yards.

Sam B. Richardson completed 24-of-38 passes for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Iowa State (2-8, 0-7), which lost the lead twice in the second half. Aaron Wimberly ran 19 times for 102 yards and two scores for the Cyclones.

Mahomes answered Wimberly’s first TD run early in the third with consecutive scoring strikes to Lauderdale - the second an 82-yard connection that put the Red Raiders up 27-24 - before Wimberly had a go-ahead 3-yard TD after a Mahomes fumble to make it 31-27 with 13:44 remaining. After Cyclones kicker Cole Netten missed a field goal for the second time, Mahomes found Kenny Williams for a go-ahead 44-yard TD with 4:07 left and Iowa State’s last-ditch effort stalled in Texas Tech territory.

Mahomes took advantage of an early Iowa State fumble with a 26-yard TD pass to Washington less than five minutes in, and Washington’s 72-yard dash to the end zone roughly five minutes later gave Texas Tech a quick 14-0 lead. Richardson capped a 12-play drive with a 13-yard pass to E.J. Bibbs later in the first and then found freshman running back Tyler Brown for an 11-yard TD to help Iowa State claim a 17-14 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lauderdale’s 82-yard score is the fourth-longest TD reception in school history. ... Netten entered the day 8-for-9 before missing from 41 and 42 yards. ... Washington is the first Texas Tech rusher to top 1,000 yards since 1998.