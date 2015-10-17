Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas

Texas Tech’s high-scoring offense will look for more big numbers when it visits winless Kansas on Saturday. The Red Raiders had a school-record 776 yards last week to win their first Big 12 game and coach Kliff Kingsbury said there’s still room for improvement.

“Anytime you watch the tape, there are a lot of yards left out there (and) a lot of mental mistakes that you can get better at,” Kingsbury said at Monday’s press conference. “We are still a work in progress offensively, playing all those young wide receivers. We’ll just keep getting better.” Quarterback Patrick Mahomes III has plenty of weapons on an offense that leads the country in passing (439 yards) and is ranked second in total offense (631.7 yards) and scoring (52.7 points). The Jayhawks have lost eight straight and injuries continue to deplete the roster, but the play of some freshmen have given first-year coach David Beaty some hope. Freshman quarterback Ryan Willis will make his second start Saturday while freshmen receivers Steven Sims Jr. and Jeremiah Booker are making big plays on offense.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas Tech -31

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (4-2, 1-2 Big 12): Mahomes (2,264 yards, 19 TDs, five INT) has completed 65 percent of his passes and ranks second nationally in total offense (411.5). Receivers Jakeem Grant (44 catches, 648 yards, four TDs) and Devin Lauderdale (16 catches, 323 yards, three TDs) and running backs DeAndre Washington (586 yards, six TDs) and Justin Stockton (253 yards, three TDs) each average more than 7 yards per touch. Redshirt freshman linebacker Dakota Allen leads the Big 12 with 9.7 tackles per game, while the Red Raiders allow 39.7 points and 566.7 yards (ranked 124th nationally).

ABOUT KANSAS (0-5, 0-2): Willis went 20-of-36 for 158 yards and a score in place of starters Montell Cozart (shoulder) and Deondre Ford (thumb) in last week’s 66-7 loss to then-No. 4 Baylor. The Jayhawks, who are 1-15 against Texas Tech, hope to get leading receiver Tre Parmalee (concussion) and leading rusher Ke‘aun Kinner (hamstring) back this week. Kansas’ offense - which averages 19 points - has gotten a lift from the return of running back Taylor Cox (45 yards in first game since Sept. 14, 2013) and Booker’s debut (three catches for 39 yards) after a broken collarbone sidelined him for the first four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas Tech leads the country with 30 plays of at least 30 yards, including 19 for scores.

2. Grant, who ranks sixth nationally with 174.8 all-purpose yards, has scored a touchdown four ways - passing, kickoff return, rushing and receiving.

3. Kansas (257.4) and Texas Tech (283.7) are the only Big 12 teams allowing more than 200 yards rushing per game.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 56, Kansas 13