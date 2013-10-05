No. 22 Texas Tech 54, Kansas 16: Freshman quarterback Baker Mayfield passed for 368 yards and ran for a score, before leaving with a potentially serious knee injury, casting a somber tone on an otherwise dominant victory for the Red Raiders over the host Jayhawks.

Pass-happy Texas Tech (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), which came in ranked third in the FBS in passing yards per game but just 105th in rushing yards, ran the ball 43 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns to overcome an early deficit. Mayfield was 33-of-51 and rushed for 23 yards and a second-quarter score before injuring his knee on the final play of the third quarter.

Jake Heaps passed for 189 yards and a touchdown for Kansas (2-2, 0-1), which lost its 22nd conference game in a row and fell to 1-14 all-time in the series. Tony Pierson and James Sims, who combined to rush for 329 yards in a double-overtime loss to the Red Raiders last season, totaled just 31 yards on the ground for the Jayhawks.

An inspired Kansas squad took an early 10-0 lead before Texas Tech rallied with 54 straight points. Kenny Williams and Mayfield added scoring runs of 1 and 19 yards, respectively, and Ryan Bustin hit two short field goals to put the Red Raiders up 20-10 at the break.

It only got worse from there for the Jayhawks. Texas Tech intercepted Heaps’ first pass of the second half, and DeAndre Washington ran it in from 4 yards out to put the Red Raiders up 27-10 just 18 seconds after intermission, and the rout was on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mayfield threw an interception on Texas Tech’s opening possession that led to a Kansas field goal, marking the first time the Red Raiders trailed all season. … Those 10 points were the first the Jayhawks scored in the first quarter this year. … Davis Webb replaced Mayfield and threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.