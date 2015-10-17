EditorsNote: FIXING description of two-point conversion in next-to-last graf

Texas Tech 30, Kansas 20

Sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes II passed for 359 yards and one touchdown and Texas Tech squeaked out a 30-20 victory over Kansas on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference game at Lawrence, Kan.

Senior running back DeAndre Washington rushed for a touchdown and junior receiver Reginald Davis had a scoring reception for the Red Raiders (5-2, 2-2).

Redshirt freshman free safety Jah‘Shawn Johnson had a clinching interception return for touchdown and redshirt freshman kicker Clayton Hatfield added three field goals as Texas Tech survived while scoring a season-low for points.

True freshman quarterback Ryan Willis passed for a season-best 330 yards and two touchdown for the Jayhawks (0-6, 0-3).

Sophomore receiver Darious Crawley and senior receiver Tre’ Parmalee had scoring receptions as Kansas lost its ninth consecutive game dating to last season.

The Jayhawks put together a fourth-quarter charge, as Willis threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Parmalee with 10:32 left and senior running back Taylor Cox plunged in from the one-yard-line to pull Kansas to within 23-20 with 6:26 to play.

The Jayhawks had an opportunity to take the lead but Willis had a pass intercepted by Johnson, who returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 10-point lead with 4:07 remaining.

Washington’s one-yard touchdown run and Davis’ 45-yard scoring reception highlighted a 17-point second quarter that gave the Red Raiders a 20-0 advantage at the break.

After Washington’s touchdown, Texas Tech ran a trick play on a two-point conversion on which senior long snapper David Brenner stood up and threw an overhand lateral pass left to senior offensive tackle Le‘Raven Clark, who was lined up in the backfield before catching the ball and plunging into the end zone.

Texas Tech didn’t get on the scoreboard until Hatfield kicked a 30-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.