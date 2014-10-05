No. 22 Kansas State 45, Texas Tech 13: Jake Waters passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score as the Wildcats dominated the visiting Red Raiders.

Waters completed 24-of-31 passes and ran for 105 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), which has taken four straight in the series. Curry Sexton (128) and Tyler Lockett (125) each caught a pair of TD passes while going over 100 yards receiving, and Travis Green and Morgan Burns each hauled in two interceptions to lead the defense.

Davis Webb played despite an injured non-throwing shoulder and struggled to 22-of-43 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions for Texas Tech (2-3, 0-2). Jakeem Grant caught two TD passes, but the Red Raiders could not avoid a third consecutive setback.

Waters and Sexton hooked up for a 48-yard score in the first quarter, and the former capped a 69-yard drive with a 4-yard TD burst early in the second to make it 14-0. Webb got Texas Tech on the board with a 22-yard TD toss to Grant with 4:11 left in the half, but Waters and Lockett connected on a 15-yard score with 21 seconds remaining to make it 24-7 at the break.

Lockett’s 14-yard TD catch with 4:14 to play in the third quarter made it a 31-7 advantage. The Red Raiders had a TD overturned on review late in the third quarter and Webb was intercepted on the next play, helping to end any hope of a dramatic comeback.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech, which entered as the most penalized team in the country, was hit with nine penalties totaling 89 yards. … The Red Raiders have committed 10 turnovers during their three-game slide. … Kansas State RB DeMarcus Robinson ran for a career-high 57 yards and a TD.