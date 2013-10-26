Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Texas Tech worked its way to the top of the Big 12 under first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the back of a strong passing attack. The ninth-ranked Red Raiders get their biggest test yet when they visit No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday. Texas Tech is averaging 416.4 passing yards but has yet to face a defense like the Sooners, who are surrendering the fewest yards in the Big 12.

Kingsbury is putting his faith in a pair of freshmen quarterbacks including Davis Webb, who delivered with 462 yards and two touchdowns in his first career road start at West Virginia last week. Oklahoma is allowing opposing passers a nation-low 149.7 yards but was burned by the big play in its lone loss against Texas. The Red Raiders notched road victories in two of their last three games but struggle running the ball - something they could be forced to go to against the Sooners.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma -7.

TEXAS TECH (7-0, 4-0 Big 12): The Red Raiders are second in the nation in passing yards but rank 98th in rushing average and are still waiting for their first 100-yard rusher this season. Kingsbury shifted from one freshman quarterback to another when Baker Mayfield (knee) got hurt, and Webb stepped right up like nothing ever happened with over 400 yards in each of the last two games - wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. Kingsbury is not sure which freshman will get the nod Saturday, depending on Mayfield’s health. “We’ll see how Baker feels and take it from there,” Kingsbury said.

OKLAHOMA (6-1, 3-1): The Sooners roll the opposite way, leaning on the running game for an average of 227.9 yards while quarterback Blake Bell provides a dual threat under center. Oklahoma held the Longhorns under 200 yards passing in the 36-20 loss on Oct. 12, but were burned by passing touchdowns of 59 and 38 yards. The Sooners cleaned up those mistakes in a 34-19 victory at Kansas last week, holding the Jayhawks to a total of 16 passing yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last time Texas Tech visited Oklahoma, on Oct. 22, 2001, the Red Raiders snapped the Sooners’ NCAA-best 39-game home win streak.

2. Texas Tech is looking for its first 8-0 start since beginning the 2008 campaign with 10 consecutive victories.

3. Oklahoma has allowed only two teams to go over 200 yards passing, led by Tulsa’s 226-yard effort on Sept. 14.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 27, Texas Tech 24