Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Texas Tech brings the Big 12’s top passing offense to 15th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday where it will test a Sooners defense yielding the fewest passing yards per game in the conference. But the subplot garnering the spotlight in this one is will focus on Oklahoma junior quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was named the 2013 Big 12 Freshman of the Year as a freshman walk-on at Texas Tech after throwing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven starts but left that spring to join Bob Stoops’ squad as a walk-on, fulfilling a childhood dream to play for the Sooners.

Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury maintains Mayfield and his father, James, both knew the quarterback would be put on scholarship that spring and refused to grant Mayfield a release which meant he had to not only sit out the 2014 season -- during which he was named Oklahoma’s scout team player of the year -- but also lost a year of eligibility. The Mayfields went to court to try and get that NCAA ruling overturned but failed. “The driver and the scoundrel behind all this is Kliff,” James Mayfield told The Oklahoman after the ruling. “He is so focused or hellbent on punishing Baker.” Mayfield is off to a stellar start for the Sooners, ranking fourth among all FBS players in points responsible for per game (23.0), ninth in total offense (340.2), sixth in passing TDs per game (3.17) and 14th in passing yards per game (312.0).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Oklahoma -14.5

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (5-2, 2-2 Big 12): Although Mayfield is thriving at Oklahoma, the Red Raiders are hardly hurting when it comes to quarterback play and offense. Sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes II ranks third in the nation in total offense (407.4 yards per game) and fourth in passing offense (374.0) while throwing 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and Tech ranks third nationally in scoring with an average of 49.4 points per game. Senior running back Deandre Washington ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rushing (106.6) while senior wide receiver Jakeem Grant has 49 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-1, 2-1): The Sooners come into this one off a eye-popping 55-0 win at Kansas State, the largest margin of victory against a Power 5 Conference team this year and Kansas State’s first home shutout loss since 1991. Senior cornerback Zack Sanchez had two interceptions in that one, including one he returned 38 yards for a TD, en route to Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors while senior outside linebacker Eric Striker, who has 20 career sacks, had three tackles for loss as the Sooners held the Wildcats to just 110 total yards. Mayfield, who completed 20-of-27 passes for 282 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in three quarters of action, has plenty of offensive weapons to utilize, including senior all-Big 12 wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who has 20 career touchdown receptions, and sophomore running back Samaje Perine, who ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns last year in a 42-30 win over the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma is 93-8 (.921) at home under Bob Stoops.

2. Oklahoma true freshman Austin Seibert is a perfect 10-of-10 on field goals and 30-of-30 on PATs and also ranks fourth in the Big 12 in punting (43.3).

3. Texas Tech is the only school in the country to have 10 different players catch a touchdown pass this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 51, Texas Tech 24