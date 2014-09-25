Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech’s defense will be in the spotlight Thursday when the Red Raiders visit Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Texas Tech gave up 438 rushing yards in a 49-28 loss to Arkansas its last time out and, since that contest, defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt abruptly resigned from his position for being under the influence of an improper substance on campus, according to reports. The Red Raiders have allowed 36.7 points per game this season, ranking 112th in the nation.

“They lined up and pounded us, and we didn’t have an answer today,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the ugly loss to the Razorbacks. Both Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are expected to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big 12, as the league’s media predicted them to finish fifth and sixth, respectively, in the preseason. The Cowboys are coming off a pair of convincing victories since falling to No. 1 Florida State in their season opener.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Oklahoma State -14.5

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-1, 0-0 Big 12): Even before last week’s embarrassing defeat to Arkansas, the Red Raiders had struggled in Weeks 1 and 2 in edging Central Arkansas and UTEP by a combined 11 points. Texas Tech’s offense has been fairly balanced to this point, with Davis Webb throwing 10 touchdowns - including five to Bradley Marquez - and the rushing attack averaging a healthy 5.9 yards per carry. Webb enters this matchup having thrown at least one TD pass in each of the first 13 games of his career - a school record.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (2-1, 0-0): Daxx Garman has thrown two touchdowns without an interception in each of the Cowboys’ last two games while Oklahoma State’s passing attack has featured 10 different receivers who have caught at least one pass of 15-plus yards this season. Garman made the first start of his career against Texas-San Antonio and passed for 315 yards while linebacker Josh Furman was a standout on defense with six tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed in the 43-13 win. The Oklahoma State defense has been fierce on third down, limiting its opponents to a 24.4 percent conversion rate - including 4-of-26 on third-and-long (seven yards or more).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State is 12-2 in its last 14 Big 12 games at Boone Pickens Stadium.

2. The Cowboys have won five straight meetings with the Red Raiders, dating to 2008. They haven’t lost to Texas Tech in Stillwater since 2001.

3. Oklahoma State has scored at least 20 points in 55 consecutive games - the longest active streak in the country.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 37, Texas Tech 27