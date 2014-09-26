Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 35: Daxx Garman threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns to fuel the host Cowboys past the Red Raiders in the Big 12.

Garman and Texas Tech quarterback Davis Webb went back and forth in a wild shootout that featured 1,040 total yards and nine touchdown passes. Garman finished 17-of-31 with a pair of interceptions and also ran for a score while Webb was 35-of-54 for 374 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving with a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter.

Marcell Ateman posted team highs of six catches for 130 yards for Oklahoma State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), while teammate James Washington caught two touchdown passes and finished with 87 yards. Reginald Davis had two TD catches for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1), while Bradley Marquez notched 106 receiving yards and a score on eight receptions.

Garman’s 39-yard touchdown pass into double coverage to Washington with 5:29 left in the second quarter staked Oklahoma State to a 21-14 halftime advantage. Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter with Garman throwing a 47-yard TD pass to Blake Jarwin and a 50-yard scoring strike to Tyreek Hill before the Red Raiders answered with a score in less than three minutes each time, bringing them within 35-28 entering the final quarter.

Ben Grogan kicked a 42-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to push Oklahoma State’s lead to 10 before Garman’s 8-yard TD run with 7:39 to go made it 45-28. Patrick Mahomes, who took over for Webb, brought the visitors within 45-35 with a short TD pass with 5:52 left, but the Cowboys’ Jimmy Bean had a key sack on Texas Tech’s next possession and the Red Raiders were forced to punt it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Webb attempted 44 passes in the first half - the most in a half by any FBS quarterback this season. ... Texas Tech WR Jakeem Grant had 10 catches for 86 yards in the first half and finished with 12 grabs for 100 yards. ... The Red Raiders were playing their first game since defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt abruptly resigned for personal reasons. ... Desmond Roland contributed 86 rushing yards and a score for the Cowboys, who have won six straight meetings.