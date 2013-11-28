Preview: Texas Tech at Texas

Texas Tech hopes its first Thanksgiving Day game will snap its November woes. The Red Raiders visit Texas on a four-game losing streak and a 1-10 mark in November during the past three seasons. The host Longhorns have a 58-24-3 record on Thanksgiving and have beaten the Red Raiders in 12 of the last 14 meetings.

The Texas secondary is in the middle of a tough stretch, facing Oklahoma State, Texas Tech’s NCAA-leading passing game and Baylor in consecutive contests. The injury-depleted Longhorns will also be without suspended receiver Daje Johnson on Thursday. The Red Raiders have struggled to stop the run during its slide, allowing nearly 300 yards per game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas -4

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (7-4, 4-4 Big 12): “We’ve just got to find a way to (get stops),” coach Kliff Kingsbury said during his Monday press conference. “The missed tackles was concerning and we got back to the basics of that (during the bye week).” The Red Raiders, trying to avoid their second five-game losing streak in three years, lead the country in passing at 400.2 yards. Tight end Jace Amaro leads the team with 92 catches for 1,157 yards and is on pace to set the NCAA record for single-season receptions and yards by a tight end (Rice’s James Casey had 111 catches for 1,329 yards in 2008).

ABOUT TEXAS (7-3, 6-1): Malcolm Brown (515 yards, nine touchdowns) and Joe Bergeron (240 yards, three TDs) have carried the load for Texas - which has the league’s third-best running attack at 192.7 yards - after leading rusher Johnathan Gray (780 yards, four TDs) was lost to an Achilles injury two games ago. The Longhorns’ defensive turnaround has Texas leading the Big 12 in total defense with 349.6 yards allowed in conference games. “(Texas Tech is) moving the ball so well,” coach Mack Brown said. “It will really be a test for our secondary here at the end of the year. We’re getting into the tempo (of) full-speed ahead Big 12 offenses.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas is 21-5 under Brown following a regular-season open date.

2. Texas Tech, which enters the week just ahead of Fresno State (399.9) in passing yards, is seeking to lead the country in passing for the seventh time since 2002.

3. Brown announced QB David Ash (concussion) would not return this season and the junior would seek a medical redshirt in the hopes of returning in the spring with two years of eligibility.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 38, Texas 35