Texas Tech 48, Texas 45

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 372 yards and a touchdown and led an offensive attack that racked up 665 yards as the Red Raiders ended their regular season with a 48-45 win against injury-depleted Texas on Thanksgiving night in Austin, Texas.

Texas Tech (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) got 173 yards and two touchdowns from running back DeAndre Washington as part of a rushing attack that racked up 293 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas was paced by running back Chris Warren’s 276 yards and four rushing TDs. The Longhorns (4-7, 3-5) rushed for 403 yards but didn’t have the firepower to keep up with Texas Tech, especially at the end of the wild game.

The result eliminated Texas from bowl consideration and guaranteed the Longhorns their highest loss total since 1997.

Texas Tech had a 17-10 lead at halftime on strength of 329-170 edge over the Longhorns in total offense and a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it 65-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Mahomes’ pass for wide receiver Devin Lauderdale was underthrown and in the hands of Texas cornerback Holton Hill, but Lauderdale knocked it out and right to Grant, who caught it in stride and sprinted down the sideline for the score.

Texas had a big play as well in the first half as Warren took a handoff, shrugged off a tackle at the line, another 15 yards down the field and another 40 yards from the line of scrimmage to complete a 91-yard touchdown run. It was the longest carry by a freshman running back in school history.