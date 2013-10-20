(Updated: CORRECTED: career stat in note 1)

No. 15 Texas Tech 37, West Virginia 27: Tight end Jace Amaro had nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Red Raiders rallied to remain undefeated.Freshman quarterback Davis Webb went 36-of-50 for 462 yards and two touchdowns to lead Texas Tech (7-0, 4-0 Big 12). It was Amaro’s sixth straight game with at least eight receptions, and Bradley Marquez added career highs with eight catches and 112 yards.

Dreamius Smith rushed for 89 yards and two scores as West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) outscored Texas Tech 27-3 at one point to take an 11-point lead late in the third quarter. Clint Trickett went 27-of-43 for 254 yards and a touchdown, and Daikiel Shorts had a career-high nine catches for 78 yards.

West Virgina’s Isaiah Bruce forced and recovered a fumble at the 1-yard line and Smith capped the ensuing drive with a 38-yard touchdown run to cut the Texas Tech lead to 13-10 late in the second quarter. The Red Raiders fumbled the kickoff to set up Josh Lambert’s field goal that tied the game at 13 just before halftime and the Mountaineers took the lead on Charles Sims’ 4-yard touchdown catch early in the third.

After Texas Tech’s Ryan Bustin cut into the lead with his third field goal of the game, Smith scored from 12 yards out to give West Virginia its biggest lead at 27-16 with 4:36 left in the third. Kenny Williams scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdowns to put the Red Raiders back ahead and the Texas Tech defense forced four punts and a turnover on downs to end the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Webb became the first Texas Tech freshman quarterback to record two 400-yard passing games in his first two starts. ... Smith is the first West Virginia player with two rushing touchdowns in a game this season. ... Texas Tech is 7-0 for the first time since 2008 and fourth time in school history (1938, 1976, 2008).