West Virginia 31, Texas Tech 26

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Rushel Shell and Wendell Smallwood enjoyed 100-plus rushing games and West Virginia denied Texas Tech’s potent offense at crucial moments for a 31-26 victory Saturday.

West Virginia (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) broke through for its first league win after dropping four games in October to teams in this week’s CFP top 15.

Smallwood, the Big 12’s third-leading rusher, ran 22 times for 163 yards and a score. Shell delivered his first two touchdowns in more than a month and gained 111 yards on 14 carries, easily his most productive game of the season.

Texas Tech (5-5, 2-5), playing its 10th consecutive game without a bye, couldn’t finish numerous scoring chances. The Red Raiders came up scoreless on three drives into West Virginia territory and twice settled for chip-shot field goals.

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who entered as the nation’s No. 3 passer at 370 yards per game, was victimized by four dropped throws and held to 196 yards on 21-of-34 passing.

The sophomore threw three touchdowns, including a 17-yarder to running back DeAndre Washington that drew Tech to within 31-26. But West Virginia killed the final 6 minutes with a patient ground game that ended in victory formation at the Red Raiders’ 1-yard line.

Washington rushed for 102 yards for Texas Tech, while Mahome ran for 73.

Mountaineers quarterback Skyler Howard was 12 of 23 for 149 yards and suffered two interceptions. He ran for a 3-yard touchdown to give West Virginia a two-score cushion in the fourth quarter.