Preview: Arkansas vs. Toledo

“Balance” is a new word being bantered about inFayetteville this week as 18th-ranked Arkansas prepares to faceToledo on Saturday in their annual game in Little Rock. And with good reason ascoach Bret Bielema’s typically ground-oriented squad featured a 300-yard passer(Brandon Allen) for the first time in 25 games in Saturday’s season-opening48-13 rout of UTEP.

Allen, in fact, was the only SEC quarterback totop 300 yards (a career-high 308) last week as the Razorbacks also featured a100-yard rusher (Alex Collins with 127) and receiver (Keon Hatcher with 106)and scored touchdowns on each of their first six full possessions of the game. “Balanceisn’t really running the ball the same amount as you pass it,” Arkansasoffensive coordinator Dan Enos told the Arkansas News Bureau. “It’s being ableto win game or having the ability to win a game doing either because it’s goingto come up throughout the season.” The game, meanwhile, will serve as Toledo’sopener after last Saturday’s home contest was called off due to severe weatherwith the Rockets leading 16-7 at halftime. The game was declared a “no contest”with no make-up date scheduled and no statistics counted.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network Alternate. LINE: Arkansas-21.5

ABOUT TOLEDO (0-0): The Rockets haven’t played inthe Mid-American Conference championship game since 2004 but were picked by themedia to not only win the West Division but win the MAC title itself in theleague’s preseason poll. Toledo has certainly been trending in that direction,posting winning seasons in each of the last five years and returning 15starters and 47 letterwinners from last season’s 9-4 squad. Among the returneesare six All-MAC selections, including wide receivers Alonzo Russell and CoreyJones and defensive tackle Orion Jones.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-0): The Razorbacks opened theseason ranked 20th but moved up two spots after dominating visitingUTEP. While the offensive numbers are drawing all the attention, the Arkansasdefense wasn’t too shabby, either, limiting the Miners to 58 rushing yards on34 carries and forcing three turnovers behind two tackles for losses and aninterception by cornerback Henre’ Toliver. The Razorbacks will also receivesome reinforcements with the reinstatement of three players, including highlyregarded redshirt freshman wide receiver JoJo Robinson, after they servedone-game disciplinary suspensions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bielema’s teams at Akransas and Wisconsin area combined 35-2 in non-conference play in his nine years as a head coach.

2. Toledo will be without its best player, RBKareem Hunt, who led the MAC in rushing last season with an average of 163.1yards per game but is serving a two-game suspension for an unspecifiedviolation of team rules.

3. Allen has started 22 consecutive games for theRazorbacks – the longest streak in the SEC – while former Alabama QB PhillipEly, a senior, will make his third official career start after an ACL tearended his 2014 debut season for Toledo after two games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 40, Toledo 13