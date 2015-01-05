Hunt scores 5 TDs as Toledo topples Arkansas State

MOBILE, Ala. -- Toledo defensive end Trent Voss watched as the football bounced around on the turf of Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the result of defensive tackle Treyvon Hester forcing Arkansas State quarterback Fredi Knighten to fumble on the first play from scrimmage Sunday.

Voss made sure he didn’t let an opportunity slip away, providing the Rockets with an early shot of momentum in the GoDaddy Bowl.

Recovering the ball in the end zone, Voss gave the Rockets a 7-0 lead 10 seconds into the game. The touchdown set the tone for Toledo’s 63-44 win that ended Arkansas State’s two-year reign as the GoDaddy Bowl champion.

“The ball was bouncing around forever, and I just happened to be there to fall on it,” said Voss, who made 10 tackles and was selected the defensive MVP. “It was a great play to start off the game.”

For Knighten, it was a different story.

“I tried to circle the offensive line, and (Hester) was able to get his helmet on the ball to knock it loose,” Knighten said. “It put us in a tough position early.”

With Knighten running the offense, nothing was easy for Voss and his teammates. Knighten threw for five touchdowns, breaking the GoDaddy Bowl record, and he finished 23-for-31 for 403 yards.

However, when the Rockets needed to make plays, they got the job done.

“We all kept fighting as a defense,” Voss said. “We had to man up and play our positions. We did that. I‘m proud of our effort.”

The Rockets (9-4) had a lot to be proud of on offense as well, rolling up 541 total yards. The effort was fueled by sophomore running back Kareem Hunt, who rushed 32 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns, breaking the GoDaddy Bowl record for touchdowns and tying the school record.

Hunt, the game’s offensive MVP, scored three TDs in the opening half, including a 29-yard run on fourth-and-2 that gave the Rockets a 28-17 lead.

“It was a team effort, and I was just happy I could help us get the win,” Hunt said. “I owe credit to the offensive line. Those seniors deserve the MVP trophy. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Toledo coach Matt Campbell wasn’t surprised his team had success running the ball against the Red Wolves (7-6).

“The great thing about our offense is that we take what the defense gives us,” Campbell said. “We had confidence we could run the football.”

Hunt scored on runs of 4 yards and 44 yards in the first half as well. However, it was a touchdown by defensive end Allen Covington that helped swing the momentum just before halftime.

With the Rockets ahead 28-17, Knighten was hit on a blitz and the ball got knocked loose. Covington scooped it up, and the 275-pound defensive standout rumbled 67 yards down the middle of the field to give the Rockets an 18-point lead at the break.

“It did give them momentum,” Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. “We were moving the ball at that time, and that kind of took the wind out of us a little bit.”

Toledo got the ball to start the second half and went in front 42-17 on Hunt’s fourth TD of the game.

Wide receiver Booker Mays caught his second touchdown of the game late in the third, giving the Red Wolves a hint of life. He caught a 55-yard scoring strike in stride with 4:40 left as Arkansas State cut the deficit to 42-24.

Strong safety Money Hunter provided even more hope with 2:06 left in the third, picking off a pass and sprinting 94 yards down the left sideline for a score as Arkansas State pulled within 42-31.

A 1-yard scoring run by Hunt early in the fourth quarter helped Toledo begin to pull away.

“I thought our kids really played hard,” Anderson said. “We flew around, and speed was the thing that kept us in it, but Toledo is a very good football team.”

Rockets running back Damion Jones-Moore scored two touchdowns and finished with 103 yards on 15 carries. Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside was 21-for-27 for 176 yards with one interceptions.

“Give credit to Arkansas State. Those guys played extremely hard,” Campbell said. “I am very proud of my football team, too.”

NOTES: Arkansas State QB Fredi Knighten was the 2014 GoDaddy Bowl MVP, throwing for 115 yards and rushing for 97 as the Red Wolves beat Ball State 23-20. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass as Arkansas State won the bowl for the second consecutive year. ... Toledo coach Matt Campbell recently had his contract extended through 2020. He led the Rockets in a bowl game for the third time. He was at the helm in the 2011 Military Bowl after Tim Beckman left for Illinois. The Rockets won 42-41. ... Toledo and Arkansas State combined for 37 points in the opening quarter, the most in a first quarter in the GoDaddy Bowl since Bowling Green and Memphis combined for 28 in 2004. The Falcons and Tigers combined for 37 in the second quarter that year, and Bowling Green won 52-35.