Cincinnati 58, Toledo 34: Gunner Kiel threw a school record-tying six touchdown passes - each one to a different receiver - in his first collegiate start as the host Bearcats pulled away.

Cincinnati (1-0) led 34-0 early in the second quarter but saw its lead reduced to seven points in the fourth before finishing strong to snap a three-game losing streak to its in-state foe. Kiel was 25-of-37 for 418 yards and Mekale McKay finished with nine catches for 175 yards and a score for the Bearcats, who were the last FBS team to see game action.

Logan Woodside completed 27-of-40 passes for 322 yards and three TDs for the Rockets (1-2), who outgained Cincinnati 240-148 on the ground. Kareem Hunt led the way with 101 yards and a touchdown for his third 100-yard performance in as many games to begin the campaign.

After Kiel connected with McKay for 52 yards on his first career pass, the duo teamed up again for a 17-yard TD on the quarterback’s third completion to make it 7-0 less than a minute into the game. Kiel capped an 81-yard drive with a 22-yard scoring pass to Max Morrison on the next possession, found Chris Moore from eight yards out on the first play of the second quarter for a 27-0 lead and threw his fourth TD pass late in the first half to make it 41-7.

Woodside answered with a quick 38-yard scoring strike to Alonzo Russell and opened the second half with TD passes to Russell and Corey Jones before two straight field goals capped a 27-0 burst that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 41-34 early in the fourth. Kiel finished a 75-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Alex Chisum to restore order and followed up a missed field goal by Toledo with a 22-yard scoring toss to Shaq Washington to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kiel tied the program’s single-game touchdown record set by Tony Pike against Illinois on Nov. 27, 2009. ... Bearcats QB Munchie Legaux also saw action off the bench in his first game since suffering a serious knee injury early last season. He was 4-of-5 for 18 yards. ... Russell had five catches for 114 yards and Jones finished with 11 grabs for 93 yards, while Hosey Williams led the Bearcats on the ground with 103 yards on 14 carries.